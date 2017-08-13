Mbappe returns to the bench for Monaco

Reported suitors of Kylian Mbappe will breathe a sigh of relief after the striker was named on Monaco's bench following his injury scare on the opening weekend of Ligue 1.

Mbappe has attracted the attention of a host of top clubs across Europe following his breakthrough 2016-17 campaign, in which he helped Monaco win the domestic title and reach the Champions League last four.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for the 18-year-old, but they may have held concerns after he limped out of last weekend's 3-2 win over Toulouse.

By Sunday, however, Mbappe had recovered from the knock sufficiently to be named in Leonardo Jardim's squad for the trip to Dijon as he took his place among the substitutes.

H-1 : La Compo !!! 1-Subasic19-Sidibé25-Glik5-Jemerson6-Jorge20-Lopes2-Fabinho8-Moutinho27-Lemar9-Falcao15-Diakhaby August 13, 2017