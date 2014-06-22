Mbia dreaming of Mourinho link-up

The Cameroon international spent last term on loan at Sevilla from QPR and played an integral role in helping the Spanish club to UEFA Europa League glory.

With his contract at QPR set to expire at the end of this month, Mbia is now seeking an opportunity to play in Europe's premier club competition.

And the midfielder has made his admiration for Chelsea manager Mourinho clear.

"I have the utmost respect for Sevilla, but will be difficult for me to stay because I want to play at the highest level and try to win the Champions League," Mbia is quoted as saying in AS.

"I do not know where I'll go, but I want to accomplish great things next season.

"My dream is be coached by Mourinho, because I think he's a great coach."

Mbia is currently in Brazil with Cameroon's FIFA World Cup squad.