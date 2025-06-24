Manchester United on the verge of Bryan Mbeumo deal, following Fabrizio Romano guarantee: report

Manchester United now look destined to sign Bryan Mbeumo this summer.

The Red Devils have been courting the Brentford striker for the past two months and have so far seen their first bid rejected, as well as reportedly dealing with interest from Tottenham too along the way.

Having notched 20 goals for the Bees last season, Mbeumo is exactly what Ruben Amorim needs at Old Trafford. Premier League proven and set to cost just over £60million, the deal seems to now be all but confirmed.

Bryan Mbeumo looks set to complete Manchester United move before pre-season

Bryan Mbeumo is reportedly edging closer to becoming a Manchester United player (Image credit: Getty Images)

With personal terms complete, it is clear Mbeumo does not want to be anywhere else than playing for Manchester United next season. Newcastle United had been dubbed another interest party, but even their promise of European football was not enough to convince the former Troyes man.

At 25, the Brentford man has scored an impressive 70 goals in English football, all whilst helping Thomas Frank's former side post an impressive 10th-placed finish in the Premier League last term.

Bryan Mbeumo has been impressive during his time with Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mbeumo's move to Manchester United is 'in excess of £60m', as discussions continue with Brentford. His priority 'all along' has been to work under Amorim.

With exits aplenty at Manchester United, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho would have all provide competition for Mbeumo, but now one of the number ten positions seems to be guaranteed for the 26-year-old in 2025/26.

Asked recently at the Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco about his seemingly impending move to Old Trafford, Mbeumo said: "It’s a bit new for me but it is the life of a footballer so you need to accept it.”

A reported salary of £150,000-a-week has also been talked up in the media, and the Cameroon international will join Matheus Cunha through the door, as Amorim looks to help Manchester United rebuild next season.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks to have gotten his man (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Mbeumo looks tailor-made to hit the ground running with Manchester United, but there is still plenty of work to do in order to flush out an underperforming squad at the Theatre of Dreams.

Comfortable on either foot, direct and a great ball carrier, Mbeumo will be hoping to feature for Amorim's side across their pre-season endeavours in the United States, where Premier League Summer Series games against Everton, West Ham and Bournemouth have been scheduled.