McClaren expecting big things from Thauvin

Newcastle United manager Steve McClaren heaped praised on new signing Florian Thauvin, who starred on his starting debut on Tuesday.

Thauvin scored a goal and claimed a hat-trick of assists as Newcastle thumped Northampton Town 4-1 in the League Cup second round at St James' Park.

It was the French winger's first start for Newcastle, having come off the bench at Old Trafford last week following his £13million arrival from Marseille, and McClaren is expecting big things from the 22-year-old.

"I thought he was very good," McClaren said of Thauvin.

"He had 20 minutes at Old Trafford but he showed his quality on the night and he has been terrific in training.

"You never know what to expect but we have seen a lot of him and he has great ability.

"The key thing is he can score and assist and that is going to be a big asset for us.

"I thought attacking-wise we looked more of a threat than we have done in previous games.

"The squad is coming together very nicely."