McClaren hails “huge” result with come-from-behind point at Hull

Steve McClaren claimed his side’s 2-2 Sky Bet Championship draw at Hull was a huge result for his club and players.

QPR hit back from conceding two Jarrod Bowen goals to earn a share of the points at the KCOM Stadium, courtesy of second-half strikes from Josh Scowen and Tomer Hemed.

McClaren admitted he had struggled to lift his players following the midweek home defeat by Rotherham but praised their spirit after they earned a point in their bid to stay clear of the drop zone.

McClaren said: “That was huge!. We beat Leeds two weeks ago and I thought that result was a turning point.

“We have been disappointing in the last three games. After being beaten with the last header of the game on Wednesday, on Thursday it was very difficult to get any work or lift the players. Friday they were very good, a good response with lots of energy.”

McClaren was disappointed to see his side trail at half-time against Hull but pleased they did not give in.

He added: “We said at half-time we need to win the second half. Once we equalised we could have gone on and won the game. The key was our character.

“It’s a result now that we have to take advantage of in the next eight games.”

McClaren and Hull head coach Nigel Adkins were in agreement that Bowen shone on a dull day which saw just over 11,000 fans turn up.

McClaren said: “We couldn’t cope with the boy Bowen. What a good player. He was always a threat.

“You know he is coming in on his left foot and there is nothing you can do about it. They have got a real gem in him.”

Bowen took his tally for the season to 21 goals as he struck early and late in the first half with two almost identical shots, cutting in from the left to fire into the far corner.

Scowen managed to get the visitors back into the game just after the hour with a scuffed effort which rolled into the corner of the goal before Hemed’s persistence saw him secure the draw.

While Bowen impressed McClaren, the winger also drew praise from Adkins who said: “We have got off to a great start. What a great goal from Jarrod.”

Adkins was not happy with either goal his team conceded but felt his players were let down by the officials.

“We had said before the game how important it was to go and win it,” added Adkins.

“The first goal it should have been a free-kick in the build-up. He side-foots it in from 35 yards and we have got to stop that.

“The second goal, the ball has gone out but the linesman can’t see it because he is not up with play. Our centre-half is appealing for it and their player scores.

“I am so frustrated that we put ourselves in a position to win the game and we have only got a point.”