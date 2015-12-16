McClean brands Klopp 'a bit of an idiot'

West Brom winger James McClean has branded Jurgen Klopp "a bit of an idiot" after the 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach failed to shake hands with opposite number Tony Pulis after the match at Anfield.

Klopp had several confrontations with the West Brom bench during the match and McClean, who played the full 90 minutes, was unimpressed by what he saw from the German.

He told BBC West Midlands: "I have got a lot of respect for the man because he done a great job at Dortmund, but I think he is a bit of an idiot to be honest.

"On the game on Sunday you can't act that way. Win, lose or draw you have got to be respectful."

Speaking after the match, Klopp claimed his failure to shake hands with Pulis was not a major issue, but pointed to the fact it had not been "a friendly game" between the two sides as a reason behind the snub.

He said: "We had some words during the game, sometimes it needs longer than a few seconds to cool down.

"If you want to make a big story with this, please go ahead. Sometimes with me it is like this, do what you want.

"Usually I shake hands, today I did not. It was not a friendly game, everybody saw it. I wish him [Pulis] all the best."