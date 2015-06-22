McClean completes West Brom switch

West Brom have completed the signing of Wigan Atheltic's James McClean for an undisclosed fee, the winger penning a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old returns to the Premier League after failing to keep Wigan in the Championship last season, his departure ending a two-year stay at the DW Stadium.

McClean - who has 29 international caps for the Republic of Ireland - had been linked with a move to The Hawthorns following Wigan's relegation, and he revealed Tony Pulis' plans were key to convincing him to move.

"I'm delighted," he told the club's official website. "I've played in the Premier League before and not only am I back here, but I'm with a stable top flight club and one that wants to push on.

"Tony Pulis told me what his plans were, where I would fit in. It was all very positive. He's made it clear he wants to push this club on. I'm very ambitious.

"Everything about this move seems right for me - I'm very positive about it."

Meanwhile, Pulis is delighted to have got his man, his first foray into the transfer market ahead of the new season.

"He's got Premier League experience from his time with Sunderland," he said. "James has had a couple of indifferent years with Wigan but he did well at Sunderland and we're very pleased to have him on board.

"I am absolutely confident that he can fulfil the potential to come back and be a big player for us."