McDonald urges West Ham to finish strongly

McDonald was on media duties after Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, which saw an injury-hit West Ham side undone by Arsene Wenger's side.

It represented an eighth consecutive outing without victory for Allardyce's men, and McDonald highlighted a need to recapture the early-season form that saw West Ham threaten a top-six finish.

"We've reset the goals from the start of the season," McDonald explained.

"We're keeping the pressure on the players to try and get as many points as we can and push the club forward.

"We've been through a rough half-dozen games against the top teams.

"Now in the next six or seven games we have to try and put as many points as we can on the board.

"It's a disappointing run. If you're not getting performances and results than that's a little bit of a worry but I think we have been getting the performances.

"We just haven't got the results we've deserved sometimes. We lick our wounds and come ready and raring to go for the next few games."