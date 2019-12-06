McGregor could return as Hibs host Aberdeen

Hibernian defender Darren McGregor is pushing for a comeback as Aberdeen visit Easter Road.

McGregor scored in a 6-0 reserve win over St Mirren on Tuesday after almost four months out with an abdominal injury.

Joe Newell (calf) is a doubt after missing the midweek defeat by Ross County while David Gray is back in training but not ready for a return to match action.

Niall McGinn has rejoined the Aberdeen squad as they prepare for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash.

The Northern Ireland international sat out Wednesday’s draw with Rangers with a calf strain but is back in contention to face Hibernian in Leith.

Andy Considine – who struck the Dons’ equaliser against Gers – has shaken off a knock picked up in the 2-2 draw. Funso Ojo should return to training next week but misses this weekend’s fixture along with Craig Bryson (ankle), Ethan Ross (thigh) and Scott Wright (knee).

Hibernian provisional squad: Maxwell, Stevenson, James, Porteous, Whittaker, McGregor, Jackson, Naismith, Hanlon, Hallberg, Middleton, Vela, Newell, Horgan, Mallan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw, Kamberi, Slivka, Boyle, Marciano.

Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Vyner, Considine, McKenna, Taylor, Devlin, Gallagher, Hedges, Cosgrove, Anderson, D Campbell, McGinn, McLennan, Wilson, Gleeson, Ferguson, Main, Cerny.