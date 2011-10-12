McLeish defends new commuting rules
By app
Aston Villa manager Alex McLeish has defended the Midlands club's radical decision to make players live closer to the training ground for health reasons.
Millionaire footballers often live hundreds of kilometres from their team bases given that they move clubs so frequently and sometimes want to stay with family or in a city they know.
"We want them within a hour of the training ground," the Birmingham club's boss told the Premier League website on Wednesday.
"If you are going to travel over an hour to two hours in the morning in heavy traffic, that's stressful."
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.