McLeish leaves Zamalek after 65 days

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has parted company with Zamalek to become the fourth coach to leave the Egyptian Premier League club this season.

The 57-year-old ex-Rangers, Aston Villa and Birmingham City boss won six and drew two of 10 games at the helm and led Zamalek to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

McLeish replaced Mido as coach in February, with his 65-day reign at least outstripping the 37 managed by his predecessor.

A club statement read: "The board of directors, headed by Zamalek chancellor Murtaza Mansour has officially terminated the contract with Alex McLeish, former head could of the first team, in a friendly way."

The statement added that Zamalek and McLeish had agreed a financial settlement.

Zamalek are eight points behind leaders Al Ahly in the Egyptian top flight, having played a game more, after interim boss Mohamed Helmy led them to a 2-1 win over El Geish on Tuesday.