McShane targeting three more wins for survival

Steve Bruce's side welcome table-topping Chelsea to the KC Stadium on Sunday looking to extend their three-game unbeaten run at home in the league, and maintain their three-point cushion to the relegation zone.

"We've got a decent little cushion but it's never over until it's over," he told the Hull Daily Mail.

"I've seen it in the past. Last year we saw Sunderland and Crystal Palace shoot up the table and out of the relegation zone so we need to make sure we get the points we need as quickly as we can.

"It would be nice to have a little bit more space between us and the bottom three so we can enjoy the last weeks. Two or three wins, with a few of draws as well, could be what we need.

"It's Chelsea next but I'm not one for looking at fixture lists in weeks to come. They're all tough games in the Premier League.

"I know we've got a lot of the big clubs to come at home [including Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United] but hopefully we've got an upset in us."