Mel wants attractive football at West Brom

The former Real Betis man was chosen to replace Steve Clarke on Thursday, with the Spaniard watching West Brom's 1-0 defeat at Southampton on Saturday from the stands.

He will take charge of his first game at the club against Everton on January 20, with West Brom 14th in the table - three points off the relegation zone.

Mel is keen for his charges to play a possession-based style of football and believes this will appeal to fans at the club.

"The ambition of the club is to improve every day and they have the ability and facilities to do that," he told West Brom's official website.

"We will try to create a team that plays attractively for the fans so that they can relate to the team.

"We will look to create a style of play that identifies us.

"Possession of the ball will be the most important thing for us."

West Brom have won just two of their last 13 matches in all competitions, scoring one goal in their previous three games.