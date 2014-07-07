Melbourne City tight-lipped on Lampard

Former England and Chelsea man Lampard has been widely tipped to follow the example set by David Villa, who will spend several months on loan at City before linking up with New York City FC ahead of the 2015 MLS campaign.

Lampard, who left Chelsea at the end of 2013-14 following a glittering career at Stamford Bridge, is expected to sign for the MLS newcomers, but would face a long wait to make his professional debut for the club, who do not enter the United States' top flight competition until next year.

And while a temporary stay in the A-League would appear the logical solution for the 36-year-old, Munn was noncommittal on the issue ahead of the team's departure for a training camp hosted by parent club Manchester City.

"As a standard rule we don't comment on any media speculation," he said.

"But if, since January when CFG (City Football Group) acquired us, if we'd signed every player linked to us we'd have 60 players flying with us tonight.

"For us, we're really happy with how our list is coming together and really looking forward to a couple of weeks (of) pre-season."

Speaking at the announcement of a new major sponsorship arrangement with Etihad Airways, Munn dismissed suggestions the club, in changing their name and logo, had paid a price for commercial success.

"Not at all," he said when questioned on the decision of the Yarraside active supporter group to formally disband following the name change.

"It's (the rebrand) been wonderfully well received. We've got an active supporter group that have already rebranded themselves.

"I think what we've developed is a brand that incorporates the past and looks forward to the future. And that's really what this is about. Being able to fulfil our potential."