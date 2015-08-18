Mertesacker: Cech foundation for Arsenal success

Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker is adamant new goalkeeper Petr Cech will help lead the club to success, despite making an indifferent start to life at the Emirates.

Cech endured a nightmare Premier League debut for Arsenal as his two mistakes saw West Ham claim a stunning 2-0 win in their first league outing, having helped Arsene Wenger's men past former club Chelsea in the Community Shield the week prior.

Czech Republic international Cech looked more assured in Arsenal's 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday and Mertesacker is in no doubt that the pair will build a formidable partnership as the Londoners bid to win the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

"Petr is very experienced. You can feel that, he has lots of things to say and in the dressing room he gives us a great lift," Mertesacker said.

"Even when we lose a game, he has some great ideas on and off the pitch. He is experienced enough to think about what went wrong, you don't have to tell him.

"My feeling is he comes back even stronger, so there is no doubt he will be a great addition for us. Even when you are experienced, sometimes mistakes happen.

"The interaction between the goalkeeper and the back four has to be top to compete in the Premier League. Sometimes it takes longer than you think.

"Petr came and had that understanding from the start, we both communicate well and understand each other as someone who has to talk and is really responsible.

"We match our ambitions on the pitch and so it is great to communicate with him."