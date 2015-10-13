Mertesacker: Chambers destined to become one of the best

Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker believes Calum Chambers is destined to become one of the best defenders in the game if he can keep up his level of development.

Chambers, 20, joined Arsenal from Southampton in July 2014 and has since become a respected first-team member at the Emirates Stadium.

The centre-back has yet to become an undisputed starter under Arsene Wenger, but Mertesacker believes it is only a matter of time before Chambers takes the next step in his career.

"He's a good guy and we challenge each other every single day in training," the German defender told Arsenal Player.

"That’s what it's all about. He's eager to learn, he really fancies challenging every single centre-back and that’s something you need. When you step up as a young talent, you need to challenge the old lads.

"It's really good to have him so that we can improve. You never stop working, you never stop doing things because there’s someone behind you - in a respectful way - who is giving absolutely everything in every single training session.

"That's what my feeling is. When he does that, he's got a great chance to develop as one of the top centre-backs."