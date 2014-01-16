Mertesacker wants Draxler at Arsenal

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, despite reports that he faces a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Mertesacker would be pleased to see Draxler join fellow Germany internationals Mesut Ozil and Lukas Podolski at Arsenal.

And he believes Draxler would have no problem recreating his form for Schalke and Germany in an Arsenal shirt.

"We already have a little German academy here and I learned that German discipline and talents are very appreciated here (at Arsenal)," Mertesacker told SPOX.

"We would love to welcome a player like Draxler, he is so young and already plays a huge role in Schalke and in the national team."

However, Mertesacker did not shed any light on the possibility of Draxler signing for Arsene Wenger's side.

"There is lots of talking about possible transfers, I am curious about what is going to happen," he added.