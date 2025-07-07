Arsenal closing in on Rodrygo, with price named for final deal: report

Rodrygo has been linked with a move to Arsenal for a few months

Arsenal are looking to make a statement signing and are closing in on a deal for Rodrygo from Real Madrid.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi have already arrived at the Emirates this summer, but Mikel Arteta is looking for more reinforcements as they look to take the final leap and win the Premier League or the Champions League.

Those reinforcements are likely to be in the front line, with a striker and versatile forward the priority for Arsenal at this current moment.

Arsenal learn final price for Rodrygo deal as they close in on signing

Rodrygo celebrates at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu (Image credit: Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images)

A move for a striker appears to be accelerating, with Fabrizio Romano, confirming in a post on X (formerly Twitter), that the Gunners are in advanced talks for Viktor Gyokeres, who is ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now.

Alongside Gyokeres, Arsenal want to bring in Real Madrid's Rodrygo. The Brazilian has played most of his career on the right-hand side at the Bernabeu, but it is believed he would prefer to play off the left, though he is equally adept through the middle, just behind the striker.

It appears Arsenal are closing in on a striker signing in the shape of Viktor Gyokeres (Image credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

A report from Spanish outlet Diario AS suggests Rodrygo has asked for all communication to stop before the end of the Club World Cup where talks between himself and Xabi Alonso will take place to iron out his future.

Arsenal had reportedly been communicating with his agents since before the end of the season and are willing to pay upwards of €90 million to secure his services.

Rodrygo ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-wingers in the world right now and is currently valued at €90 million by Transfermarkt.

Diario AS' report suggests that Rodrygo wouldn't object to a move, as long as he can pick his next club, but there is no suggestion that would be Arsenal.

Rodrygo in action for Real Madrid (Image credit: Mateo Villalba/Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands the north London side would need to balance their books before completing any deal, with Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fábio Vieira, and Reiss Nelson all reportedly on the transfer list.

The future of both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard would be up in the air, with the latter reportedly for sale and interest in Martinelli from Al-Nassr rumoured.

In FourFourTwo's opinion it would be a statement of intent from Arsenal, should they manage to pull off a move for Rodrygo.

He is one of the biggest names in world football, and has bundles of talent, which would instantly help Arsenal bridge some of the gap to Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Getting him for in and around €90 million would also represent excellent business considering the upsides of an potential deal.