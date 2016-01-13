Messi labels Suarez the world's best striker

Barcelona star Lionel Messi believes team-mate Luis Suarez is the best out-and-out forward player in world football.

Messi won his fifth Ballon d'Or title on Monday, beating Real Madrid attacker Cristiano Ronaldo and the third member of his side's star studded forward line, Neymar, to the crown.

The Argentine star feels the success of Barcelona's 'MSN' is down to the rapport between the trio and talked up the quality of Suarez, who was the only member of the group not to make the Ballon d'Or final three.

"It is difficult to compare him to all the ones [goalscorers] I have played alongside," Messi told FIFA.

"There have been so many. What I can say is that he is the best out-and-out forward there is in the game today.

"He has so much to offer the team and it is a pleasure to play alongside him. We also have a very good relationship off the pitch and I am very happy to be sharing everything with him."

Messi was also thrilled to hear the words of Neymar, who described himself as being "completely in love" with the Barca talisman.

"The fact is that I get on very well with Neymar," said Messi. "He has said nice things about me ever since he arrived at the club. It makes me feel very happy to hear a friend and a colleague talk like that.

"I think [MSN's success] is all down to the chemistry between the three of us, both on and off the pitch and the type of people that we are too.

"We all want the best for the team, for the squad. That is more important than anything else."