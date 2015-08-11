Messi, Mascherano applaud 'magic' Pedro

After Pedro again made the difference for Barcelona in a final, Lionel Messi claimed the Spanish forward "deserves" whatever he wants.

Pedro came off the bench in extra time to score the winner for Barca in their UEFA Super Cup triumph over Sevilla on Tuesday, with the 28-year-old following up Messi's shot in the 115th minute to clinch a 5-4 victory.

The goal shapes as a fitting farewell for Pedro, with Barca announcing before the game that he has handed in a transfer request - Manchester United have reportedly been tracking the Spaniard throughout the close-season.

Speaking after the match in Tbilisi, Messi argued Pedro deserved all the praise after again performing on the big stage for the Catalan club: "He deserved it for everything he has given and continues to give to the club.

"I don't know what will happen with him, it's a decision he has to take, but whatever he does he deserves it."

Tuesday's goal was Pedro's eighth goal in 18 career finals with Barca, with the La Masia graduate having hit the back of the net in the finals of five different competitions with his club - the UEFA Champions League, the Copa del Rey, the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Spanish Supercopa.

Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano said he hopes Pedro can still stay at Camp Nou but declared the Spain international is "touched by a magic wand for these nights".