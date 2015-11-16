Messi training and nearing full fitness

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has resumed training with the reserves and appears to be nearing full fitness.

Gerard Lopez, the coach of Barca B, said he had seen positive signs from Messi, who has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury against Las Palmas on September 26.

The Argentine is expected to miss the El Clasico against Real Madrid on Saturday because of the injury.

But Lopez revealed Messi had been training with his team and was making progress.

"Leo completed training. I saw him well and I am glad that the recovery is positive," Lopez said, according to Sport.

"I saw him happy and lively."

Despite Messi's absence, Luis Enrique's men top the La Liga table by three points from rivals Madrid.

Lopez said he was pleased to have the 28-year-old with his squad.

"Messi adapted to our training and even helped with tactical aspects to prepare the team," he said.

"I am delighted that we could have him for two trainings with us and not lose two days of recovery work."