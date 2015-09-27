Messi will return in less than two months - Villani

Argentina team doctor Donato Villani is confident injured Barcelona star Lionel Messi will return to action in less than three months.

Messi is set to miss the next seven-to-eight weeks after suffering a tear in the internal collateral ligament of his left knee in Barcelona's 2-1 win over Las Palmas on Saturday.

The 28-year-old's injury is a blow for both Barca and Argentina, but Villani believes the national team captain will return quicker than expected.

"For years I've known Leo and I have no doubt that he will be ready in the shortest possible time of the injury, perhaps before that period of six-to-eight weeks," Villani told Ole.

"He gets mad when you cannot play. The desire to play again and the will to heal can influence."

Villani added: "There is a break in need of surgery. It heals with rest as a first step and then kinesiology."