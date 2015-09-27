Messi will return in less than two months - Villani
Lionel Messi is facing up to two months out with a knee injury but Argentina doctor Donato Villani believes he can make a swift return.
Argentina team doctor Donato Villani is confident injured Barcelona star Lionel Messi will return to action in less than three months.
Messi is set to miss the next seven-to-eight weeks after suffering a tear in the internal collateral ligament of his left knee in Barcelona's 2-1 win over Las Palmas on Saturday.
The 28-year-old's injury is a blow for both Barca and Argentina, but Villani believes the national team captain will return quicker than expected.
"For years I've known Leo and I have no doubt that he will be ready in the shortest possible time of the injury, perhaps before that period of six-to-eight weeks," Villani told Ole.
"He gets mad when you cannot play. The desire to play again and the will to heal can influence."
Villani added: "There is a break in need of surgery. It heals with rest as a first step and then kinesiology."
