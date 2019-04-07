Mesut Ozil throws jacket towards Everton boss Marco Silva during Arsenal defeat

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil threw his jacket towards Everton boss Marco Silva and his coaching staff following a touchline confrontation during his side’s Premier League defeat at Goodison Park.

The incident occurred in the 83rd minute when Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was scythed down by Shkodran Mustafi near the dugout area.

The Arsenal defender was booked as both managers argued with each other about what had happened.

Mesut Ozil can barely hide his frustration during Arsenal's Super Sunday loss at Everton pic.twitter.com/fa4NDo1E8P— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 7, 2019

When Gunners boss Unai Emery confronted Silva, Ozil – who had been substituted with 16 minutes remaining – hurled his jacket in the general direction of the argument.

However, any ill-feeling appeared to be forgotten at the final whistle as the two managers smiled and chatted after shaking hands.

Asked for clarification on the incident, Silva told Sky Sports: “We had a moment during the game…football is emotional, he wants the best for his team and I want the best for my team also.

“I said the best of luck in the rest of the matches.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s chances of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League were dealt a blow by the 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

The Gunners struggled to create clear-cut chances throughout the match, with Ozil substituted as they chased the game, but Emery’s side remain fourth and level on 63 points with fifth-placed Chelsea, who play West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.