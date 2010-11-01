Metgod key to Van der Vaart's Spurs move

Van der Vaart, 27, has done more than justified his €9 million summer move from Real Madrid, with the influential playmaker already bagging five goals in all competitions.

The Dutchman is relishing his role as the superstar of the Tottenham midfield and enjoying being at the centre of attention after warming the bench for long periods with Los Blancos.

Speaking to Hotspur magazine, Van der Vaart described how he sought advice from Metgod before deciding that his future lay with Spurs.

"I knew all about Tottenham as a child in Holland," he said. "I have always been aware of the wonderful players here like Jurgen Klinsmann and Glenn Hoddle while Johnny Metgod, a great friend of mine who scouts for the national team at home, told me that this would be a great club to join."

He added: "Speaking to people in London, even before I had played a game, they told me that they love Spurs because the club has always sought to produce and provide entertaining football and that I would do well here.

"That was so encouraging to hear because it confirmed the good feeling that I felt in my stomach when I first knew I was coming here.

"True, I left Spain in some haste but that's football and if you're convinced that your destination is a good one then you travel with greater confidence and with a spirit of anticipation. To me, it is a club of the people and I like that.

"People here play from the heart."

It remains to be seen if Van der Vaart will play in Tottenham’s Champion’s League clash with group favourites Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Van der Vaart had to be taken off early in Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United, but the midfielder is keen to play against Inter after being suspended for the first tie.

By Tyler Stellman