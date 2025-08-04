Tottenham report: €100m bid lodged for Rodrygo in serious statement of intent

By published

Tottenham look to heavily upgrade their squad with the acquisition of Rodrygo

Rodrygo has been linked with a move to the Premier League over the past few months
Rodrygo has been linked with a move to the Premier League over the past few months (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham's summer transfer window has flipped on it's head in the past week.

Club captain Son Heung-min announced his departure from the club after 10 years, ad James Maddison was stretchered off after a collision against Newcastle.

It potentially leaves new boss Thomas Frank without two key attacking options just two weeks before the start of the Premier League season, and may force the club to dip into the transfer market.

Tottenham have already launched €100 million bid for Rodrygo

Son Heung-min holding the Europa League trophy

Son Heung-min holding the Europa League trophy in one of his final competitive matches for the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Replacing Son will be no easy feat, but if reports are to believed, Tottenham are willing to go big in order to do so.

Real Madrid outcast Rodrygo is their number one option to replace their talismanic winger, but securing his services will not be easy.

Liverpool target Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates his assist at the 3-3 during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid v Real Sociedad at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 1, 2025 in Madrid Spain

Tottenham are the latest English club to be linked with a move for Rodrygo (Image credit: Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Europa League winners have submitted a €100 million offer for the Brazilian winger, and whilst it may come close to Real Madrid's valuation, there is no guarantee Rodrygo wants to join Tottenham.

The report states that Rodrygo actually views Tottenham as a step back in his career and wants to wait for an offer from a club with "greater potential."

Competition in Real Madrid's attack is rife, and new manager Xabi Alonso seemingly sees no place for Rodrygo in his system, leading to people in Brazil suggesting it would be better for him to leave ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Rodrygo, who scored 14 goals and registered 11 assists last season, is valued at €90 million by Transfermarket.

Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo are said to have come to blows in Spain

Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo are two of the star studded attacking options at Real Madrid's disposal (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Rodrygo is good enough to force his way into Alonso's thinking, and the absence of Jude Bellingham, following shoulder surgery for the opening months of the season may be enough for him to prove his worth in the creative midfield role.

It appears neither Liverpool nor Arsenal will make a serious play for the Brazilian, who is ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right wingers in the world right now, so if Spurs could present a serious package, there's a chance they could turn his head to a move to north London.

Ewan Gennery
Ewan Gennery
Freelance writer

Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.