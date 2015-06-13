Mexico 0 Bolivia 0: Herrera's men held

Mexico and Bolivia played out a 0-0 draw in their Copa America clash in Vina del Mar on Friday.

Despite heading to Chile with an understrength squad, Miguel Herrera's Mexico were the better team at the Estadio Sausalito.

Raul Jimenez, who came off the bench, had their best chance but missed his header during the second half.

Marcelo Martins Moreno struck the post in the first half for Bolivia, who earned a point to be alongside Mexico in second in Group A behind hosts Chile (three points).

Mexico attacker Jesus Corona was particularly lively early on, as Herrera's men made a bright start.

A decent chance fell for Juan Carlos Medina in the 12th minute as he sliced an effort wide from 20 yards.

Mexico started well, yet Bolivia went closest to opening the scoring in the first half.

A cross from Ricardo Pedriel was met at the near post by Moreno, but he was denied by the woodwork in the 15th minute.

Just before the break and it was again Bolivia who threatened as Jhasmani Campos' swerving 25-yard strike was punched away by goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona.

Substitute Jimenez missed Mexico's best chance in the 66th minute, moments after coming on.

The excellent Jesus Corona tricked his way past his marker down the left before crossing to Jimenez, but the Atletico Madrid forward put his free header wide.

Mexico thought they had a penalty in the 79th minute.

Javier Aquino was through down the right side of the area before falling despite there appearing to be no contact from Leonel Morales.

Vicente Matias Vuoso then had a close-range shot blocked as Mexico were forced to settle for a point.