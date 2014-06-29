Mexico boss Herrera accuses Robben of diving

In scorching conditions in Fortaleza on Sunday, Mexico looked set to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time since 1986 thanks to Giovani dos Santos' sweet left-footed shot from 25 yards three minutes after the interval.

Mexico held the lead for 40 minutes until substitute Klaas-Jan Huntelaar nodded Robben's corner into the path of Wesley Sneijder to lash home from just inside the area after 88 minutes.

In stoppage time, Robben - who had seen two penalty appeals already waved away by Portuguese referee Pedro Proenca - went down under a challenge from Rafael Marquez and the official pointed to the spot.

Up stepped Huntelaar to dispatch the spot-kick and send Netherlands into the last eight.

Mexico coach Herrera was less than impressed with Proenca's performance and insisted that Robben had dived to win the decisive penalty.

"It's a World Cup where everything was against Mexico from the start," he said.

"Robben threw himself to the floor three times and no-one said anything to him.

"After going 1-0 up the team retreated and that cost us. We gave opportunities to a team that had done nothing.

"Thank you for all the people who came to support. Unfortunately we could not get what we wanted."