Mexico coach Herrera targets four-point haul

Mexico coach Miguel Herrera has boldly targeted four points from his team's opening two games at the FIFA World Cup.

Herrera came in to mastermind Mexico's play-off triumph over New Zealand and book a place in the finals - becoming the fourth man to take charge of the national team in 2013 and end a fraught qualifying campaign on a high note.

Mexico get under way in Group A against Cameroon at Arena das Dunas on Friday, a game that Herrera concedes is particularly important with hosts Brazil lying in wait four days later.

"The most important game is the first, the boys now have in their heads beat Cameroon," he told Radio Formula.

"(We qualified) with the idea to win every game, we know that all three are very tough opponents."

If Cameroon are overcome, Herrera believes a draw against Brazil would all but secure progress to the knockout stages.

“If there is no win, but you tie, you're in (the next phase)," he added.