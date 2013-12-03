Mexico confirm Herrera as World Cup coach

The 45-year-old took charge of the country's successful intercontinental play-off qualifier against New Zealand - a 9-3 aggregate victory - after becoming the national team's fourth coach since September.

But the Club America coach, who was settled upon at a Mexican Football Federation meeting on Monday, will now lead Mexico in Brazil next year, with officials looking to regain a degree of consistency following a period of uncertainty.

"In the meeting, the proposal was put forward for Miguel Herrera as national team coach with the appointment of Ricardo Pelaez as sporting director," said national team general manager Hector Gonzalez Inarritu.

While refusing to be drawn on the length of Herrera's contract, Inarritu insisted the intention is for the new coach to be in charge beyond next year's tournament.

"Yes indeed, that's the plan," he continued. "The first official step obviously would be the World Cup and the continuity of the coaching staff and the sporting director.

"Here, contracts are fully open, there is no expiration date."

Herrera will assume permanent control of the national team after concluding his duties with Club America later this month, with the reigning Clausura champions set to face Toluca in the Liga MX Apertura semi-finals.