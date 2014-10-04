Mexico squad named for Honduras, Panama ties

The Central Americans have not conceded a goal in two outings since the World Cup in Brazil - where they exited in the round of 16 - holding Chile 0-0 and beating Bolivia 1-0 in September.

Fittingly, Herrera has stockpiled on defensive-minded players, with half of the squad - two goalkeepers and nine defenders - able to play at the back.

Left out from their win over Bolivia were defender Hiram Mier, who was injured in the postponed Liga MX clash between Monterrey and Chivas in September, goalkeeper Moises Munoz, PSV midfielder Andres Guardado and defender Miguel Ponce.

Mexico take on Honduras at the Estadio Zoque VMR in Tuxtla Gutierrez on Thursday, before a clash with Panama in Santiago de Queretaro two days later.

Mexico squad:

Guillermo Ochoa (Malaga), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca); Paul Aguilar (America), Enrique Perez (Atlas), Miguel Angel Herrera (Pachuca), Oswaldo Alanis Pantoja (Santos Laguna), Julio Cesar Dominguez (Cruz Azul), Hugo Ayala (Tigres UANL), Luis Gerardo Venegas (Atlante), Jorge Torres Nilo (Tigres UANL), Miguel Layun (America); Hector Herrera (Porto), Antonio Rios (Toluca), Javier Guemez (Tijuana), Javier Aquino (Villarreal), Rodolfo Gilbert Pizarro (Pachuca), Alfonso Gonzalez (Atlas), Marco Fabian (Cruz Azul); Javier Antonio Orozco (Santos Laguna), Erick Torres (Chivas USA), Oribe Peralta (America), Javier Hernandez (Real Madrid)