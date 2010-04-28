Mexico striker Sabah to miss World Cup

The recovery period would take more than a month and so the Morelia player could not remain with the national team, the federation said.

Sabah was among 17 players chosen from Mexican clubs training under coach Javier Aguirre for three warm-up matches in the United States next month and a farewell game at home to Chile at the Azteca on May 16.

The World Cup finals take place between June 11-July 11. Mexico are in Group A with hosts South Africa, France and Uruguay.