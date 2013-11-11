Meyer eyes new Schalke deal despite Chelsea talk

The 18-year-old has been linked with a move away from Gelsenkirchen after coming through the Schalke ranks and breaking into Jens Keller's squad.

Meyer has already netted three times in nine Bundesliga appearances this season, despite only starting four games, and also scored in a DFB Pokal match in September.

Reports suggest Chelsea are prepared to table a January bid, but Meyer is eager to commit his future to Schalke.

"I am really happy I seem to be so much in demand," he told Deutsche Pressagentur.

"I have read about an interest from Chelsea in the newspapers. But I am feeling great being at Schalke.

"We are in very good negotiations with Schalke and I think we will be able to come up with a result in this before the end of the year."