Miazga wants more after Chelsea debut

Chelsea defender Matt Miazga is hungry for more after making his Premier League debut in this weekend's 4-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old joined Chelsea from New York Red Bulls in the January transfer window and made his maiden appearance on Saturday.

"It was a good debut for me," the defender told the club's official website.

"I'm happy to contribute to the team and now I have to work hard in training to keep trying to get more chances.

"I found out in the morning I would be in the starting XI.

"It's my job, my profession and I have to be ready when I am called upon and show the manager I can contribute and help the club."

Chelsea cruised to a comfortable win over Villa on Miazga's bow and the defender was delighted with their performance.

"The boys were fantastic today. The starting XI were brilliant and the guys who came in were flawless," he added.

"Aston Villa just lost their manager, so we knew they would be energetic trying to show their fans they are still in it, and the first 20 minutes were a bit like a chess match.

"But we settled down and got the first goal from Ruben [Loftus-Cheek]. From there it was cruise control for us, we dominated the midfield with Cesc [Fabregas] and [John] Obi [Mikel], and it was a comfortable win."