Michel hails Marseille depth

Marseille boss Michel said he had faith in his team's depth, after they dispatched with Groningen 3-0 in their Europa League opener on Thursday.

Michel only deployed three players that started in their 4-1 win over Bastia on Sunday in their starting line-up in Groningen, but still walked away with another three-goal victory.

Georges N'Koudou, Lucas Ocampos and Romain Alessandrini all struck for the visitors to the Euroborg.

He said: "It's great to win our first game in Europe 3-0. Tonight other players have been able to show themselves.

"For myself this will perhaps presents a problem, because I am not sure which players I should go with because they were all good.

"I believe in my players and I have indicated that with my work in Marseille. Am I surprised? No, I have stated all along it. No matter which players we use.

"After this first victory we also want to achieve the same in the remaining five games, but now we focus first on the next league game on Sunday against Lyon."