Micky Mellon credits Tony Asghar for increasing Dundee United’s options

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon has paid tribute to Tannadice sporting director Tony Asghar for taking his search for talent global.

The Terrors are set to complete a deal to sign Cameroon midfielder Jeando Fuchs from LaLiga side Alaves.

The 22-year-old is preparing to fly to Scotland for a medical ahead of joining up with the Indomitable Lions for a training camp in Holland ahead of their African Cup of Nations campaign in January.

The midfielder – who has also made more than 100 appearances with French side Sochaux and Israel’s Maccabi Haifa – has been offered a two-year deal but must quarantine for two weeks before being allowed to join up with his United team-mates.

But Mellon cannot wait to get to work with the latest gem unearthed by Asghar and his network of spies.

He said: “Hopefully we can get it tied up soon. He’s not signed yet but the two clubs have certainly agreed a deal.

“He’s a really talented player. He’s an international footballer with some great qualities already. But he can also improve and get even better.

“The British game will really suit him. He’s got massive energy levels, great qualities, so we’re looking forward to adding that to what is already a greatly improving group. He has all the attributes to come in and make a real impact.

“Tony Asghar has some brilliant contacts throughout world football. He uses those contacts to get us players that will make us better.”

Mellon continued: “We won’t just be looking in Scotland, we’ll be looking all over in order to do that.

“If we can get Fuchs over the line it will be terrific – not just for United but for Scottish football because we’re bringing in an international player.

“Jeando is a very talent player who will add to the Dundee United product.

“This deal suggests how good people like Tony are for this club and shows how important he’s going to be helping us recruit that level of player. So the credit goes to guys like Tony.

“We believe he will have to quarantine for a week or two but we’re prepared to do whatever we have to do make it as safe as it can possibly be for him when he finally comes to join us.”

It has been rumoured Mellon is interested in signing Marc McNulty – but a move for the Reading forward is not imminent.

“It would be unfair of me to say we’ve got anything close to being done,” he said.

“There are a number we are speaking to and working on but we have to make sure it all fits.

“We’re working hard to improve the group and he (McNulty) would be among a number of ones we’d have in mind in order to make us better.”

The United boss insists Lawrence Shankland will only be allowed to leave before Monday’s transfer deadline if the money on offer is too good to turn down.

“Nothing will happen unless it makes Dundee United better and I promise you that,” he said. “I have no fear in saying that.”