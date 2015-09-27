Middlesbrough 3 Leeds United 0: Calamitous defending costs Rosler's men

Sloppy defending from Leeds United gifted Middlesbrough a 3-0 win on Sunday, a result that lifts Aitor Karanka's side to within a point of Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion.

David Nugent fired the hosts ahead early on at the Riverside Stadium, and Leeds went further behind on the half-hour mark when Giuseppe Bellusci headed into his own net from George Friend's whipped cross.

Marco Antenucci, who had been lucky to escape a red card earlier on for a high tackle on Tomas Kalas, thought he had pulled a goal back for Uwe Rosler's Leeds after the interval, but his close-range strike was disallowed for offside.

And a disastrous mistake from Leeds captain Sol Bamba capped off a miserable afternoon for Rosler, the centre-back dithering on the ball on the edge of the area before slipping, with Diego Fabbrini nipping in to apply the finish nine minutes from time.