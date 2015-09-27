Middlesbrough 3 Leeds United 0: Calamitous defending costs Rosler's men
Middlesbrough moved to within a point of Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion after they were gifted a 3-0 win by Leeds United.
Sloppy defending from Leeds United gifted Middlesbrough a 3-0 win on Sunday, a result that lifts Aitor Karanka's side to within a point of Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion.
David Nugent fired the hosts ahead early on at the Riverside Stadium, and Leeds went further behind on the half-hour mark when Giuseppe Bellusci headed into his own net from George Friend's whipped cross.
Marco Antenucci, who had been lucky to escape a red card earlier on for a high tackle on Tomas Kalas, thought he had pulled a goal back for Uwe Rosler's Leeds after the interval, but his close-range strike was disallowed for offside.
And a disastrous mistake from Leeds captain Sol Bamba capped off a miserable afternoon for Rosler, the centre-back dithering on the ball on the edge of the area before slipping, with Diego Fabbrini nipping in to apply the finish nine minutes from time.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.