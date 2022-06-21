Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson signs new one-year deal

By published

Middlesbrough v Hull City – Sky Bet Championship – Riverside Stadium
(Image credit: Will Matthews)

Jonny Howson has signed a new one-year deal at Middlesbrough.

The 34-year-old, Boro’s player of the year last season, has made 230 appearances for the club.

Boro boss Chris Wilder told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted we’ve managed to come an agreement with Jonny.

“He was coming out of contract and it’s a key signing for us.”

Boro later announced the signing of goalkeeper Liam Roberts from Northampton on a two-year deal.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PA Staff