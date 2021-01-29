Midfielder Sam Foley joins Motherwell until end of the season

Sam Foley has signed for Motherwell until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 34-year-old midfielder arrives from Scottish Premiership rivals St Mirren whom he joined in the summer of 2019.

‘Well boss Graham Alexander told the club’s official website: “It’s great to finally get Sam over the line.

“We’re looking for players who suit how we want to play and improve the strength of our group.

“Sam has the ability, experience and motivation to help us and we look forward to working with him on a daily basis.”

Foley started his career with Cheltenham and played for several clubs including Newport, Yeovil, and Northampton before his move north of the border.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin told the Paisley club’s official website: “I had a good, honest conversation with Sam and said I wouldn’t stand in his way if he had the opportunity to go somewhere else.

“I think it’s the right thing to do.

“Sam was outstanding for us last year and we wish him well. He will always be welcome back at St Mirren.”

Foley will wear the number 37 jersey and is available for Motherwell’s next match against Dundee United on February 3.