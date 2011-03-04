Mignolet dismisses Arsenal threat

Mignolet covered for Sunderland’s No.1 Craig Gordon for their 2-0 defeat to Everton on Saturday, and is expected to reprise his role at Emirates Stadium this weekend.

Gordon has been struggling with a knee problem and is not expected to be available for Sunderland’s trip to face the Gunners as he is still battling to get 100 percent fit.

But, following Sunderland’s victory against Chelsea earlier on this season, coupled with their draws at Anfield and White Hart Lane, Mignolet believes that Steve Bruce's side are capable of ruffling a few feathers amongst Arsene Wenger’s men.

"It's up to us now to get a response and a good result at Arsenal," he told the Chronicle.

"Everybody should be up for the task of going to a place like Emirates Stadium. We can get something from there if we're at our best.

"I don't think there's any concern in the dressing room. We have taken points away from home against the big teams this season and we have to do that again now.

"It's up to us to forget about the last few weeks because if those games get in your head, it only makes it harder to win the next game."

Reflecting on Sunderland’s defeat to Everton, the Belgian international admits that the team didn’t perform to the best of their abilities.

"We were too easy to beat," said Mignolet. "It didn't matter if we had a bad record there or not.

"We conceded two in the first half and it was always going to be difficult after that.

"I was happy to play again. To get the game under my belt is good. But if you lose 2-0 you can't be happy."

Mignolet has made 13 Premier League appearances for Sunderland so far this season.

ByElliott Binks