Mihajlovic rues Balotelli injury

AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic will have to make do without the services of Mario Balotelli in Saturday's Serie A match against Torino due to injury.

The Italy international missed Milan's 4-0 loss against Napoli on October 4 with a groin problem, but was expected to make his return in this weekend's game in Turin.

"Injuries are part and parcel of our job," Mihajlovic stated at a press conference.

"Balotelli is struggling with a groin injury and he is not available.

"I hope he can resume full training again on Monday."

The 25-year-old has put in some impressive performances since his return to Milan on a one-year loan deal, including a man-of-the-match performance in the 3-2 win over Udinese in which he scored once.

Balotelli's absence means Mihajlovic is likely to give Carlos Bacca and Luiz Adriano the nod again up front.