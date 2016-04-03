Milan great Cesare Maldini dies aged 84

Former AC Milan defender and Italy coach Cesare Maldini has passed away at the age of 84.

The father of another Milan great, Paolo, Maldini died in "the night between Saturday and Sunday, his family announced.

Maldini spent most of his playing career with Serie A giants Milan between 1954 and 1966, winning four Scudetto's and the club's first European Cup in 1963, amassing more than 400 appearances in all competitions.

He also earned 14 caps for Italy, following his debut in 1960, and featured at the World Cup two years' later.

After retiring as a Torino player in 1967, Maldini returned to Milan as coach in 1972, guiding the club to victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup and Coppa Italia.

Maldini then worked as Italy assistant coach from 1980-86 before eventually taking the reins 10 years later, overseeing the 1998 World Cup campaign in France.

He also led Paraguay to the 2002 World Cup.