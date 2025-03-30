‘To beat that team, with Frank Rijkaard, Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit, was almost impossible - it was one of the greatest games of my coaching career': Ex-Real Madrid manager reflects on beating stacked AC Milan side in 1989

Real Madrid beat AC Milan in 1989 in what the winning manager claims is the best of his coaching career

UNSPECIFIED: 1988 Frank Rijkaard, Marco Van Basten and Ruud Gullit of AC Milan pose for photo after training session, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images) Real Madrid
Frank Rijkaard, Marco Van Basten and Ruud Gullit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid have always been a pre-eminent force in European football, but the AC Milan team of the late 1980s was stacked with superstars. Beating them, therefore, proved extremely rewarding for one former Los Blancos manager.

Facing an AC Milan side containing Marco van Basten, Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkaard, Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini, Carlo Ancelotti and Alessandro Costacurta in the 1989/90 European Cup second round, Real Madrid needed to overcome a 2-0 deficit from the first leg at San Siro to have a chance of progressing.

While they didn't quite manage to do that, Real Madrid did still win 1-0 at the Bernabeu, with Emilio Butragueno scoring the only goal of the game. If Manolo Sanchi hadn't been sent off in the 74th minute, the Spanish side might have even drawn the tie level.

Real Madrid win hailed as the 'greatest' of manager's career

Marco Van Basten of AC Milan competes for the ball with Chendo of Real Madrid during the European Cup match between AC Milan and Real Madrid at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 19, 1989 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Van Basten playing against Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

For then-Real Madrid manager John Toshack, though, simply beating that Milan side proved of great significance. The two sides had faced each other just months before in the 1988/89 European Cup semi-finals, with the Italians winning 6-1 on aggregate. The Welshman had only been appointed in the intervening summer, so managing to beat Milan 1-0, albeit lose the tie, helped his status at the club.

"It was a difficult start, as we lost to Barcelona at the Camp Nou, then were knocked out of the European Cup by Milan,” Toshack exclusively tells FourFourTwo. “We lost 2-0 at San Siro, then won 1-0 at the Bernabeu.

21 Sep 1999: The Real Madrid coach John Toshack watches over the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Molde played at the Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid won the game 4-1. \ Mandatory Credit: Phil Cole /Allsport

Toshack in charge of Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It was one of the greatest games of my coaching career. We couldn’t go crazy – we had to get back into the tie little by little – but to beat that team, with Frank Rijkaard, Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit, was almost impossible.”

Real Madrid were four-time reigning champions of Spain when Toshack arrived from Real Sociedad in the summer of 1989, so certainly had the pressure placed on him quickly.

His Copa del Rey victory in 1987 and second-place finish in La Liga with Real Sociedad the season after built his reputation, which he only managed to add to with a record-breaking term at the Bernabeu.

Winning La Liga in Toshack's first season, Real Madrid scored a then-record 107 goals to lift the title.

John Toshack Real Madrid manager

Ex-Real Madrid boss John Toshack (Image credit: Alamy)

“There were some critics who said we were too defensive…” he laughs.

He lost his job by November 1990, however, with a disappointing start to the season and a three-match losing streak cutting short his time at Real Madrid.

