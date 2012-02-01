Milito hits four as Inter draw with Palermo
By app
Diego Milito scored four as Inter Milan twice came from behind to draw 4-4 with Palermo while city rivals AC Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A when they were beaten 2-0 at Lazio.
Milito moved to 12 goals for the season with an inspired performance to cancel out an early goal from Andrea Montovani and a second-half hat-trick from Fabrizio Miccoli.
Milan, who remain one point behind leaders Juventus, whose match against Parma was postponed on Tuesday, were undone when Hernanes latched on to a loose ball to strike low into the net on 78 minutes.
Tommaso Rocchi then hammered home the decisive blow with a powerful finish from 10 metres five minutes from time as fourth placed Lazio moved to 39 points, four behind Milan.
Udinese, in third, beat Lecce 2-1 thanks to goals from Michele Pazienza and Antonio Di Natale while Thiago Ribeiro scored twice as Cagliari beat sixth placed Roma 4-2. Napoli drew 0-0 at home to Cesena.
Atalanta's clash with Genoa, Bologna's match against Fiorentina and Siena's game against Catania were all postponed due to bad weather.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.