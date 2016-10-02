Mourinho welcomes Samuel and Milito to Old Trafford

Ex-Inter stars Walter Samuel and Diego Milito will watch Manchester United versus Stoke City as guests of their former boss Jose Mourinho on Sunday.

The duo were influential figures in Mourinho's treble-winning Inter side of 2009-10, with Milito scoring all the goals in the respective 1-0 and 2-0 triumphs over Roma and Bayern Munich in the Coppa Italia and Champions League finals.

Mourinho is in the early stages of trying to build comparable success at United and he warmly praised both men in his programme notes for the match.

"I am very happy to say that I have two special guests at Old Trafford this afternoon and I cannot let their visit pass without saying a few words about them," he wrote.

"They are Diego Milito and Walter Samuel, two of my players from the magical Internazionale team that won Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League in 2010.

"Samuel was a brick wall in our defence and Diego, in the final weeks of that season, scored the cup-winning goal against Roma, the league-winning goal in Siena and two more goals in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

"It goes without saying they both deserve my directors' box seats this afternoon for their efforts."