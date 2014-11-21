Milito backs Martino to lead Argentina to success

Ex-Barcelona boss Martino assumed the national team reins from the outgoing Alejandro Sabella after this year's World Cup in Brazil, where Argentina lost the final to Germany in extra-time.

And, while praising the work carried out by Sabella during his tenure, Milito - currently plying his trade with Racing Club in his homeland - believes Martino is the right man to take Argentina forward.

"I think, first of all, Sabella did a great job with Argentina," he told Perform. "[But] Martino’s arrival is great.

"We're talking about an experienced manager, a manager who likes to play attractive football and has a proven record at that.

"He did great with Paraguay [who he coached from 2006 to 2011], so he knows what it is to manage a national team."

Milito has urged patience while Argentina's players familiarise themselves with Martino's methods, but believes the team have an excellent chance to end their 22-year wait for a Copa America title in Chile next year.

"It takes time for a national team manager to adapt and for players to get his message," he added. "There’s not a lot of time to work.

"You get to see your players two days before each match. It’s tough, but there are goals ahead.

"Copa America is coming and, if they have a bit of time to work, I think the team will do well because they have great players.

"I have faith in Argentina. They have a lot of great players who are now experienced and, obviously, they have the best in the world [Lionel Messi]."