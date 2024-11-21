Best Champions League final goals

Zinedine Zidane and Gareth Bale during a Real Madrid game against Espanyol in February 2017.

The European Cup was revamped and rebranded in 1992 as the Champions League.

Barcelona were the last winners in the old format, claiming the trophy for the first time with victory over Sampdoria at Wembley.

That win was secured with a special strike from Ronald Koeman, who fired home a free-kick in extra time.

There have been many memorable goals since in Champions League finals. Here, a look at some of the very best...

16. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Manchester United in the 2011 Champions League final at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi was named Man of the Match as Barcelona beat Manchester United 3-1 in the 2011 Champions League final at Wembley.

The Argentine was at the heart of Barça's best play in a comprehensive victory and scored his side's second with a superb long-range effort. The only player to appear twice on this list.

15. Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos rises to head home a late equaliser for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Ramos' header against Atlético Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final is one of the competition's most iconic moments.

With Real Madrid on the verge of a painful defeat to their city rivals in Lisbon, Ramos rose to head home from a corner in added time and Los Blancos went on to win their 10th European Cup, La Décima, with a 4-1 win after extra time.

14. Steve McManaman

Steve McManaman celebrates with his Real Madrid team-mates after scoring against Valencia in the 2000 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steve McManaman won two Champions Leagues with Real Madrid and the former Liverpool midfielder scored a brilliant goal in the 2000 final against Valencia.

McManaman netted from outside the box with a scissor-kick volley which flew into the corner and earned him his "Karate Kid" nickname in Spain.

13. Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Didier Drogba cemented his legend status at Chelsea with a heroic performance in the 2012 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

The Blues beat the Bavarians on their home turf after the Ivorian glanced a superb header past Manuel Neuer from a corner to force extra time and later scored the decisive penalty in the shootout as the west London club claimed the trophy for the first time.

12. Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool looked on course for an embarrassing defeat to AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final after going 3-0 down in the first half in Istanbul.

But Steven Gerrard's superb header early in the second period gave the Reds belief in a comeback and seven minutes later, the scores were level at 3-3. Liverpool went on to win on penalties, with Gerrard named Man of the Match.

11. Diego Milito

Diego Milito celebrates scoring for Inter against Bayern Munich in the 2010 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diego Milito crowned a spectacular season in 2009/10 by scoring both goals in the Champions League final for Inter against Bayern Munich as José Mourinho's men won the treble.

After smashing home the first from just inside the box in the opening half, the Argentine collected a pass from Samuel Eto'o, turned Daniel Van Buyten inside out and dinked home a special second after the break to seal victory and net his 30th of the season.

10. Raúl

Raul celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Valencia in the 2000 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Raúl scored Real Madrid's third goal in the 2000 Champions League final to wrap up a comprehensive victory over La Liga rivals Valencia.

With Valencia searching for a way back into the game at 2-0 down, Madrid cleared from a corner and Raúl ran over half the pitch before rounding goalkeeper Santi Cañizares and slotting past Miroslav Đukić on the line to round off an impressive win and seal and eighth European Cup for Los Blancos.

9. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scores a header for Manchester United against Chelsea in the 2008 Champions League final in Moscow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 42 goals for Manchester United in the 2007/08 season and the Portuguese won the first of his five Champions League titles as the Red Devils beat Chelsea on penalties in Moscow.

Ronaldo missed his spot-kick in the shootout, but earlier opened the scoring with a superb towering header at the far post following a cross from Wes Brown. And later in the year, the Portuguese went on to win his first Ballon d'Or.

8. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi scores a header for Barcelona against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite his small stature, Lionel Messi has scored quite a few headers over the years and the Argentine saved the best of them all for the 2009 Champions League final against Manchester United.

Messi found space in the area and rose impressively to send a looping header over Edwin van der Sar and into the corner from a Xavi cross. He has regularly described it at his favourite goal.

7. Hernán Crespo

Hernan Crespo celebrates after scoring for AC Milan against Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hernán Crespo scored twice for AC Milan against Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final and the Argentine's second was a work of art.

Kaká's extraordinary pass from inside his own half split the Reds' back line and Crespo dinked the ball over the advancing Jerzy Dudek with an impudent finish to make it 3-0. It turned out to be a disappointing night for Milan, though, as Liverpool came back to level at 3-3 and ended up winning on penalties in Istanbul.

6. Lars Ricken

Lars Ricken lifts the Champions League trophy after Borussia Dortmund's win over Juventus in the 1997 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Borussia Dortmund 2-1 up against Juventus in the 1997 Champions League final, local lad Lars Ricken came off the bench to wrap up victory for BVB with his very first touch.

Ricken had been on the pitch for just 16 seconds when he ran onto Andreas Möller's pass and chipped the ball over Angelo Peruzzi from long range.

5. David Villa

David Villa celebrates his goal for Barcelona against Manchester United in the 2011 Champions League final at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Villa joined Barcelona in the summer of 2010 and the World Cup winner ended his debut season at the Catalan club with La Liga and Champions League medals.

Villa curled a superb strike into the top corner from just inside the D in the 2011 Champions League final at Wembley as Barça ran out 3-1 winners against Manchester United.

4. Dejan Savićević

Dejan Savicevic celebrates with the Champions League trophy after AC Milan's win over Barcelona in the 1994 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

AC Milan shocked Barcelona with a 4-0 win over the Catalans in the 1994 Champions League final in Athens – and Dejan Savićević scored the best of the lot.

Savićević got the better of Sergi Barjuán down the right after the left-back dallied and after letting the ball bounce, hit an inch-perfect looping effort which flew over goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta with the Basque goalkeeper barely off his line. Brilliant.

3. Mario Mandžukić

Mario Mandzukic scores for Juventus against Real Madrid in the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Mario Mandžukić equalised with an acrobatic effort for Juventus against Real Madrid in the 2017 Champions League final, there was a discussion online asking whether the Croatian's strike was the best ever in the competition's showpiece fixture.

Mandžukić chested down the ball in the area and, with his back to goal, hooked a looping volley over Keylor Navas and into the corner. It was an unbelievable strike which remains underrated, probably because Real went on to win the match 4-1.

2. Zinédine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane scores for Real Madrid against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 Champions League final at Hampden Park. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zinédine Zidane lost in two Champions League finals at Juventus, but finally got his hands on the trophy after his move to Real Madrid in 2001.

The French forward, who would later lead Los Blancos to three Champions League titles in a row as coach, hit a stunning left-footed volley on the turn to give Madrid a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen at Hampden Park.

1. Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his first goal for Real Madrid against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gareth Bale came off the bench with a point to prove in the 2018 Champions League final and the Welsh winger made his mark within a couple of minutes in Kyiv.

Bale launched himself into the air and powered an incredible overhead kick into the top corner from a Marcelo cross to put Madrid into the lead and later added a third as Loris Karius failed to hold his long-range effort.