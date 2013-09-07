Milito makes goalscoring return from injury

Milito stepped up his rehabilitation following a seven-month spell on the sidelines with a cruciate ligament problem with a goal on Saturday as Inter battled back from 2-0 down.

Zdravko Kuzmanovic was also on target for Inter, but the focus was firmly on 34-year-old Milito's return to action.

Reflecting on his goal, the Argentina international said: "It was great to hit the back of the net again. That's what every striker lives for.

"But apart from the goal it was important to keep getting minutes under my belt. I'm feeling better and better.

"It was good for me to play a friendly against a tough team.

"I just need to work on getting sharper and that takes a while after seven months on the sidelines."

Inter have started the new Serie A season with two wins from two, with Milito desperate to force his way into manager Walter Mazzarri's plans.

He added: "I hope to be back to my best as soon as possible.

"I want to be fit so that I can help the coach out when he needs me.

"The worst is behind me now and I'm almost ready to return."