What European trophies have Inter Milan won?

Inter Milan play against Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday night at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

After navigating a difficult group containing Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen as the second-best side, Inter then beat Porto, Benfica and their arch rivals AC Milan to reach the final of the Champions League.

Simone Inzaghi's side are looking to stop the might of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who are chasing a treble and the first European trophy in their history. While the majority expect City to dispatch of Inter in Istanbul quite comfortably, the Nerazzuri have history on their side.

But have Inter Milan ever won the Champions League? FourFourTwo details their exploits on the continent below.

Have Inter Milan ever won the Champions League?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Inter Milan are a successful side in Europe, having picked up six trophies on the continent in their 115 years of existence.

While three of those triumphs came in the UEFA Cup, in the 1990/91, 1993/94 and 1997/98 seasons respectively, Inter have won a further three in Europe's elite competition - the European Cup/Champions League.

The first two victories in the European Cup came in consecutive years nearly 60 years ago, in the 1963/64 and 1964/65 campaigns. In the first win, Inter overcame then-five-time winners Real Madrid to secure their maiden European Cup, before following up their impressive exploits 12 months later against a Benfica side containing the legendary figure of Eusebio.

With Helenio Herrera in charge, Inter were transformed into Europe's dominant force, with Sandro Mazzola, Spaniard Luis Suarez and Jair among their ranks. They even managed to reach the final again in 1966/67, but lost 2-1 to Celtic, who were subsequently dubbed the 'Lisbon Lions'.

However, arguably their crowning moment came in the 2009/10 season, with Jose Mourinho's side securing an unprecedented treble in Italian football. Having already lifted the Serie A title and Copa Italia, only Bayern Munich stood in their way of blocking them from ultimate glory.

Diego Milito quickly put paid to that, though, bagging twice at the Bernabeu to crown Inter as Champions League winners - their third victory in the competition.