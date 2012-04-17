Milner calls on Man City to maintain form

Speaking at the launch of the James Milner Foundation (JMF) which will help benefit children, soldiers and leukemia sufferers, the England midfielder said:

"Everyone wants to play but the manager has to pick the team he thinks is best for that particular game and you can't argue with a 6-1 win.

"I thought we were excellent on Saturday and we are all part of the team so I enjoyed watching the lads play some fantastic football. It was good to hear the banter between the two sets of fans, too – it’s a long way to go but our support was fantastic from start to finish.

"We're only thinking of winning our remaining four games because that’s all we can do. We need to pick up three more points at Wolves this weekend and just keep going."

However, Milner, who last featured for City in their 1-0 defeat at Arsenal, knows the match against relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers certainly will not be an easy one.

"Molineux is never an easy place to go and it doesn't matter that they are bottom, they will make it difficult for us and we have to stay at the top of our game and carry on where we left off against Norwich."

While most believe that the title will be decided when both Manchester clubs go head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium on April 30, a City slip-up could see them having to give their rivals a guard of honour before the sides kick off.

By Dean Mears