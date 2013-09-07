Milner happy with Manchester City role

The England international is yet to start a Premier League game under the Chilean, despite impressing during pre-season.

City are looking to challenge in all competitions this year, including in the UEFA Champions League, where the club hope to progress beyond the group stages for the first time.

The former Leeds United and Newcastle United midfielder believes that he will soon get his chance to impress his new boss.

He said: "I had a good pre-season but obviously we’ve made some very good signings at City.

"It's going to take time for the new players and the manager to settle in and get to know each other.

"At the moment we've had one game a week but as soon as we get back we're pretty much playing two or three games a week until January.

"I'm sure the team will get changed and when you get your chance, it's down to you to prove you should be in the team."

He added: "Every player wants to play.

"I'm lucky to be at a massive club like City and there's a lot of competition for places. That will only make me a better player.

"With the amount of games we've got coming up, I'm sure I'll get a lot of games this season. Then it's down to me to perform in those games. The team is the most important thing.

"You want to contribute and play all the time but as long as you're winning games, that's all that matters."